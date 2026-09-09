BJP's Gaurav Bhatia files ₹2 cr defamation case against CJP and its leaders

Bhatia’s defamation case stems from an AI-generated graphic that allegedly attributed remarks about right-wing influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj to him. The graphic was circulated on X, according to the suit.

Bhardwaj was arrested earlier this week by the Delhi Police in a case related to the alleged assault of the father of a Dalit student-activist during the CJP-led students’ protests at Jantar Mantar in July.

Das had reportedly shared the graphic concerning Bhatia on X. The BJP spokesperson has denied making the remarks attributed to him and asked Das to delete the post and issue an unconditional apology.

Das subsequently deleted the post and clarified on X that the graphic was AI-generated. However, Bhatia has alleged that the content continued to be circulated and amplified by others. According to the suit, CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka later reposted the graphic from Das’s account with a caption allegedly mocking BJP leaders.