BJP, TMC workers clash in Kolkata ahead of PM's rally; two injured

Clashes broke out between TMC and BJP supporters in central Kolkata on Saturday, barely half an hour before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at the Brigade Parade Ground, leaving a police officer and a leader of the saffron party injured, officials said.

Amid the violence, allegations also surfaced that stones were thrown towards the residence of West Bengal minister Shashi Panja in Girish Park area.

The violence took place around 5 km from the rally venue as BJP supporters were marching towards the Brigade Parade Ground to attend the prime minister's meeting, which marks the culmination of the party's statewide 'Parivartan Yatra' ahead of the Assembly elections.

According to eyewitnesses, supporters of both parties allegedly hurled stones at each other and raised slogans, triggering tension in the area. BJP leaders alleged that their supporters were attacked without provocation while heading towards the rally venue. "Stones were thrown at us without any provocation. Abuses were also hurled at us," a BJP activist told a Bengali news channel. The BJP claimed that several vehicles were damaged during the clashes and that party leader Tamaghno Ghosh was injured in the incident. The officer-in-charge of Bowbazar police station, Bappaditya Naskar, was also injured while trying to control the situation, police sources said.