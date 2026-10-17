BJP veteran LK Advani admitted to Delhi hospital with pulmonary issues

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani has been admitted to the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi with pulmonary issues, sources said.

The 98-year-old leader was taken to the hospital in Jasola Vihar at around 7.30 pm on Friday, the sources said.

The hospital said Advani is currently undergoing treatment and that a statement on his health would be issued shortly.

Advani served as the BJP president on multiple occasions and was India's deputy prime minister from 2002 to 2004. He played a vital role in turning the BJP into a major national force.