CJP protest curbs: Rahul says govt will go; AAP calls it 'black emergency'

Opposition leaders on Saturday criticised the security restrictions imposed in Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)’s proposed protest at Jantar Mantar , with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi predicting the fall of the Narendra Modi government. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also added to it and accused the Centre of imposing a “black emergency”.

“Gyanesh Kumar will go. This government will go. Then the repair of democracy will begin,” Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X, sharing a video of his address to INDIA bloc MPs on Friday.

The CJP has called the protest to demand Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Delhi Police has denied permission for the demonstration, citing security considerations and procedural requirements.

ALSO READ: CJP protest today: Police detain over 1000 people as Dipke heads to Delhi Police have detained around 200 protesters in the New Delhi area as they attempted to reach Jantar Mantar, PTI reported. Security has been stepped up across the capital, with police using drones to monitor movement. Congress demands CEC's resignation Addressing INDIA bloc MPs on Friday, Rahul said the issue went beyond the CEC and required the removal of the current government. He claimed that continued opposition pressure could bring down the government. ALSO READ: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka detained at Delhi airport The Congress also demanded Kumar’s resignation and the suspension of the SIR. Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh called the CEC’s resignation a “moral imperative” and claimed the revision had disenfranchised nearly 140 million Indians.