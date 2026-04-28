Blast at Patiala rail track an attempted detonation; suspect killed: Police

A blast that took place at a railway track near the Shambhu area in Punjab's Patiala was an attempted detonation, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

The person who was trying to carry out the detonation on Monday has died, Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said.

The blast took place near the Shambhu-Ambala rail track. Police earlier said that an unidentified body, which was blown into pieces, was recovered from the spot.

Initially, it was considered a low-intensity blast. However, investigation has revealed that it was an attempted detonation.

The explosion occurred at around 10 pm at the rail track dedicated for freight trains, police said.

The explosion also caused some damage to the track. "Late night, we had received information about a low-intensity explosion at a railway track near Shambhu-Haryana border. Immediately, I, along with the deputy inspector general of police and other senior officials, rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. "We found that it was not a low-intensity explosion but an attempted detonation," the SSP said. During the attempt, the person who was trying to carry out the detonation died, and his body has been recovered, he said. Police said they have recovered a SIM card from the spot. "After getting whatever scientific evidence including a SIM card from the spot, police have launched technical investigation," Sharma said.