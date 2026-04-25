Blow to Kejriwal's 'dictatorship': Rekha Gupta on 7 AAP MPs' joining BJP

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday that the exodus of seven Rajya Sabha MPs of the AAP is a "direct blow" to the "dictatorship" of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP suffered a jolt on Friday as seven of its Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak, quit the party, with Chadha asserting that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had strayed from its principles.

Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta, Vikram Sahni and Swati Maliwal were the other four parliamentarians in the group of seven.

In a post on X, CM Rekha Gupta said the AAP was founded with the slogan of 'inquilab', but was now ending in mistrust and separation.