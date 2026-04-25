Home / India News / Blow to Kejriwal's 'dictatorship': Rekha Gupta on 7 AAP MPs' joining BJP

Blow to Kejriwal's 'dictatorship': Rekha Gupta on 7 AAP MPs' joining BJP

The AAP suffered a jolt on Friday as seven of its Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak, quit the party

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
Rekha Gupta said the AAP was founded with the slogan of 'inquilab', but was now ending in mistrust and separation (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 7:00 AM IST
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday that the exodus of seven Rajya Sabha MPs of the AAP is a "direct blow" to the "dictatorship" of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP suffered a jolt on Friday as seven of its Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak, quit the party, with Chadha asserting that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had strayed from its principles.

Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta, Vikram Sahni and Swati Maliwal were the other four parliamentarians in the group of seven.

In a post on X, CM Rekha Gupta said the AAP was founded with the slogan of 'inquilab', but was now ending in mistrust and separation.

"Now only corrupt people are there in your party and not the common man," she said.

The AAP termed the resignation of the seven MPs a "betrayal of Punjab" and accused the BJP of engineering the split by using the fear of central agencies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Arvind KejriwalRaghav ChadhaRekha GuptaAAPAam Aadmi PartySwati Maliwal

First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 7:00 AM IST

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