BMC demolishes part of Ajay Devgn's Juhu property over unauthorised work

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has razed portions of a bungalow belonging to actor Ajay Devgn and his mother in the western suburb of Juhu here, days after issuing a stop-work notice over unauthorised construction, officials said on Saturday.

Ajay Devgn's office later clarified that the structure in question is not the actor's residence but a separate property that has been rented out, adding that all applicable rules, regulations and guidelines were being complied with.

Civic personnel armed with hammers knocked down unauthorised 'siporex' block walls at the JVPD Scheme property on October 12 after the K/West Ward office rejected the owners' response to the notice issued under Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act.

The civic body also shared photographs of the demolition at Kapole Co-operative Housing Society on N S Road, and notices issued to the property owners. The BMC's notice and speaking order, however, do not mention the names of the "Singham" and "Drishyam" actor or his mother Veena Devgn. Their ownership of the property was established separately. An official said the BMC had issued a stop-work notice on September 10 over alleged unauthorised additions and alterations to the bungalow. In a speaking order dated October 6, the K West ward office rejected the owners' September 15 reply, pointing out that it did not include documents authorising the construction or a copy of permission granted by the authorities.

The notice had directed the owner or occupier to stop the work immediately and submit the relevant permissions within 24 hours, warning that the unauthorised structure and construction materials could be removed at the owner's risk and cost in case of non-compliance, he said. Later in the day, Ajay Devgn's office clarified that the structure in question is not the actor's residence but a separate property that has been rented out. In a statement, the actor's office said it had applied to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the requisite permissions for one of its properties and was complying with all applicable rules, regulations and guidelines.