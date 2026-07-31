BMC plans ₹1.5 cr car upgrade for Mumbai deputy mayor for 'greater comfort'

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ( BMC ) is planning to upgrade the official vehicles of Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi and five other key elected office-bearers, citing the need for “greater comfort,” The Times of India reported on Thursday.

The BMC is set to propose purchasing six Toyota Innova Crysta MPVs worth around ₹1.5 crore to replace the Mahindra Scorpio-N SUVs currently allotted to six key elected office-bearers, according to the report.

These include Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi, Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar (BJP), Leader of Opposition Kishori Pednekar (Shiv Sena-UBT), Standing Committee Chairperson Prabhakar Shinde (BJP), Education Committee Chairperson Rajeshree Shirwadkar (BJP), and Improvement Committee Chairperson Sandhya Doshi (Shiv Sena).

The proposal comes weeks after Ghadi reportedly sought accommodation at a vacant civic bungalow in Byculla, citing the long commute from his residence in Dahisar to south Mumbai amid heavy traffic. Why is BMC replacing the vehicles? The proposed upgrade follows the allotment of Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid vehicles—priced at up to ₹40 lakh each—to Mayor Ritu Tawde and additional municipal commissioners. Defending the move, Tawde said several committee chairpersons travel long distances from suburbs such as Dahisar, Kandivli and Borivli. She added that no separate tender would be floated for the vehicles and that the elected representatives had only sought a different type of vehicle instead of those currently allotted to them.