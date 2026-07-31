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Home / India News / BMC plans ₹1.5 cr car upgrade for Mumbai deputy mayor for 'greater comfort'

BMC plans ₹1.5 cr car upgrade for Mumbai deputy mayor for 'greater comfort'

The BMC is set to propose purchasing six Toyota Innova Crysta MPVs worth around ₹Rs 1.5 crore to replace the Mahindra Scorpio-N SUVs currently allotted to six key elected office-bearers

Toyota innova crysta
The BMC is set to propose purchasing six Toyota Innova Crysta MPVs worth around ₹1.5 crore to replace the Mahindra Scorpio-N SUVs currently allotted to six key elected office-bearers. (Photo: toyotabharat.com)
Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
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The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to upgrade the official vehicles of Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi and five other key elected office-bearers, citing the need for “greater comfort,” The Times of India reported on Thursday.
 
The BMC is set to propose purchasing six Toyota Innova Crysta MPVs worth around ₹1.5 crore to replace the Mahindra Scorpio-N SUVs currently allotted to six key elected office-bearers, according to the report.
 
These include Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi, Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar (BJP), Leader of Opposition Kishori Pednekar (Shiv Sena-UBT), Standing Committee Chairperson Prabhakar Shinde (BJP), Education Committee Chairperson Rajeshree Shirwadkar (BJP), and Improvement Committee Chairperson Sandhya Doshi (Shiv Sena).
 
The proposal comes weeks after Ghadi reportedly sought accommodation at a vacant civic bungalow in Byculla, citing the long commute from his residence in Dahisar to south Mumbai amid heavy traffic.
 

Why is BMC replacing the vehicles?

 
The proposed upgrade follows the allotment of Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid vehicles—priced at up to ₹40 lakh each—to Mayor Ritu Tawde and additional municipal commissioners.
 
Defending the move, Tawde said several committee chairpersons travel long distances from suburbs such as Dahisar, Kandivli and Borivli. She added that no separate tender would be floated for the vehicles and that the elected representatives had only sought a different type of vehicle instead of those currently allotted to them.
 
However, Pednekar denied seeking a replacement, saying the vehicle allotted to her earlier this year was new and did not need to be changed. Tawde, meanwhile, claimed Pednekar had initially agreed to the proposal before changing her stance.
 
Khankar said the demand to replace the vehicles had been raised during a meeting of group leaders.
 
A BMC official told the newspaper that the proposal would not entail additional expenditure. The Scorpio-N SUVs, originally purchased for five years, would instead be reassigned to ward-level officers who are currently using older vehicles, the official said.
 
According to the report, BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide is currently the only senior civic official using an electric vehicle.
 
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Topics :BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation MumbaiShiv SenaBMCBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 12:49 PM IST

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