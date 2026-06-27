Bodies of 12 Indians killed in Qatar gas plant explosion repatriated

The bodies of eight Indian nationals who were killed in the industrial accident at Ras Laffan in Qatar have been repatriated, taking the total number of mortal remains flown back home to 12, the Indian embassy in Doha said.

The bodies of four victims were repatriated a day earlier on Thursday.

"Mortal remains of 8 Indian nationals who unfortunately passed away in Ras Laffan accident have been repatriated to India on June 26. 4 out of 12 mortal remains had been repatriated on June 25," the Indian Embassy in Doha posted on X on Friday night.

Thirteen people, including 12 Indians, were killed in the explosion at the Barzan local gas supply facility at Ras Laffan Industrial City, which is operated by QatarEnergy LNG. One of them was a Pakistani national.