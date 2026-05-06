Bomb threat poster triggers panic in Shimla; SDM office, court evacuated

Panic erupted here after a poster warning of a bomb threat targeting the local court and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) office in Rohru was discovered, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, they received information about an unidentified handwritten poster pasted on a wall in the Bharari area. The poster warned that the Rohru court and the SDM office would be blown up on Wednesday, prompting police to go on high alert and implement precautionary measures.

As a result, both the court and the SDM office were evacuated, and a search operation was initiated. A Bomb Disposal Squad was dispatched from Shimla to assist with the situation.