Bomb threat triggers evacuations at BSE, Vidhan Bhawan, Mumbai High Court

According to the Mumbai police, threat mails have been received at BSE, Vidhan Bhawan and the High Court this morning

Adequate security measures have been taken and are in place: Mumbai police | Representative Image: Canva/Free
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
Panic was created after a bomb threat via email was received at three locations in Mumbai, leading to searches and evacuations. Police, including the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team, are present on the scene, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the Mumbai police, threat mails have been received at BSE, Vidhan Bhawan and the High Court this morning.

"Adequate security measures have been taken and are in place. Necessary legal action is being taken at the respective police stations," Mumbai Police said.

More details are awaited in this case.

Earlier on March 8, A hospital in Mumbai received a bomb threat via email, claiming that an "LED blast" would be carried out on the premises.

The email sparked significant panic among patients and staff.

In response, the Mumbai Police's Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducted a thorough inspection of the hospital.

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

