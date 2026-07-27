Bombay HC clears Gadkari's ₹11 crore defamation suit over alleged deepfakes

The Bombay High Court on Monday allowed Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to institute a civil defamation suit against Meta, Google, X and unidentified persons over social media posts that allegedly used deepfake content to falsely connect him with the Centre's ethanol blending programme.

Justice Abhay Ahuja allowed Gadkari to file the proposed suit under Clause XII of the Letters Patent, a procedural requirement invoked when part of the cause of action arises outside the territorial jurisdiction of the High Court. The detailed order is awaited.

In his proposed plaint, Gadkari said the Ethanol Blending Programme (EBP), introduced by the Union government in 2003, is administered by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

He stated that while the target of 20 per cent ethanol blending with petrol was achieved during 2025-26, he has had no role in framing or implementing the policy despite serving as Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways since 2014. According to the suit, several social media posts created by unknown users falsely portray Gadkari as being responsible for the policy and accuse him and his family of profiting from its implementation. The pleadings contend that the posts are false, malicious and without any basis whatsoever, and insinuate corruption, nepotism, conflict of interest, abuse of office and other misconduct.