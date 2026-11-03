Bombay HC asks BMC to restore Dia Mirza video removed after objections

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday expressed strong displeasure over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ’s (BMC’s) decision to remove an environmental awareness video featuring actor Dia Mirza from its Diwali campaign, saying it was “unfortunate” that a public health initiative had been drawn into a controversy.

A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale said it was “disturbed” by comments made against celebrities who had supported the civic body’s campaign to raise awareness about the harmful effects of firecrackers.

The court said India was a secular country and that the issue concerned the environment, which affected everyone irrespective of religion or caste.

“We are a secular country. We are really hurt by this. The issue pertains to the environment and every person, irrespective of their religion and caste, is breathing the same air,” the bench observed. The court asked the BMC to restore Mirza’s video, adding that doing so could help restore public confidence in the Constitution. It said Mumbai’s sense of togetherness should not be disturbed by “loose comments”. How did the Dia Mirza video controversy begin? ALSO READ: Why are Tasmac workers on strike in Tamil Nadu and what are their demands? The BMC removed a video featuring Mirza from its social media accounts after Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam objected, triggering a controversy.

In the clip, Mirza urged citizens to skip firecrackers and celebrate Diwali without adding to noise and air pollution. The civic body had enlisted several public figures for its pollution-awareness campaign, including actors Madhuri Dixit and Nishigandha Wad and cricketer Ajinkya Rahane. Their videos remain live on its social media accounts. Satam objected to Mirza’s inclusion in the campaign, saying people did not need lessons from “anti-India forces and members of tukde tukde gang” on how to celebrate Diwali and that their traditions were “deeply rooted in culture”. Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane also objected to the video, saying the actor “never tweets or offers such advice during Eid, Muharram or Bakri Eid”.