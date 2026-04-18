Home / India News / Both Houses of Parliament adjourned sine die, Budget session concludes

Both Houses of Parliament adjourned sine die, Budget session concludes

A three-day sitting of Parliament was held from April 16 to discuss and pass the bill along with two other enabling draft laws

Parliament, Lok sabha
The session concluded a day after a Constitution amendment bill to implement 33% reservation for women was defeated by a division of votes
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 12:33 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Saturday, drawing curtains on the Budget session that began in January.

As soon as the House met at 11 am, Speaker Om Birla read out his concluding remarks, following which he adjourned the House sine die (for an indefinite period).

The session concluded a day after a Constitution amendment bill to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies by 2029 by increasing the number of seats in the Lower House from 543 to 816 was defeated by a division of votes.

A three-day sitting of Parliament was held from April 16 to discuss and pass the bill along with two other enabling draft laws.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pune Airport runway restored, ops resume after IAF incident: MoS Mohol

Rain, thunderstorms to lash several states today; heatwave alert continues

9 dead as tourist van falls off hairpin bend in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

CPI(M) demands judicial enquiry into Himachal Pradesh Chester-Hill 'scam'

Amit Shah slams Oppn as bill essential for women's quota law fails LS test

Topics :ParliamentBudget sessionLok SabhaRajya Sabha

First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story