Brics Summit 2026 agenda: India-China bilateral meeting among key events

The 18th Brics Summit is set to kick off in New Delhi on Saturday, bringing together leaders of the 11-member grouping for discussions on global governance, economic cooperation and major geopolitical and developmental issues.

Hosted by India under its 2026 Brics chairship, the two-day summit will mark the culmination of India’s year-long leadership of the grouping. The discussions will be guided by India’s theme of “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with a focus on strengthening cooperation across key areas including food and energy security, health, technology, trade and sustainable development.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to attend the summit and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the meeting. This is Jinping's first visit to India since the Galwan standoff in 2020. He skipped the G20 Summit in 2023 as well.

Russian President Vladimir Putin , Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto are among the other leaders expected to participate. The summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan on September 12 and 13. The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued a detailed advisory ahead of the summit, outlining road restrictions, diversions and alternate routes for commuters travelling across the national capital. What is on the Brics Summit agenda? India’s four priorities of resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability are expected to guide discussions at the summit. Under the resilience pillar, leaders will discuss cooperation in areas including health, agriculture, food and energy security, disaster management and critical supply chains. The discussions come amid geopolitical conflicts and disruptions that have exposed vulnerabilities in global supply networks.

The innovation agenda covers startups, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), science and technology, entrepreneurship, research and development, digital public infrastructure (DPI) and artificial intelligence. Under cooperation, India has focused on strengthening multilateralism, reforming global governance institutions and promoting practical cooperation on development issues. Leaders are also expected to exchange views on major global and regional developments and issues of mutual interest, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. The sustainability pillar focuses on clean and renewable energy, climate action, climate adaptation, nature-based solutions and sustainable consumption. The summit is also expected to build on India’s initiatives around smart grids, energy transition and the circular economy.

Brics Summit schedule The Brics Summit will begin with a closed-door session for leaders of the member countries on Saturday, September 12, focused on “Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism”. The key events scheduled for Saturday are: 2:35 pm: Closed-door session for Brics member countries on “Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism”. 4:25 pm: Leaders will tour the Bharat Innovates Exhibition. 5:05 pm: Leaders will assemble at Bharat Mandapam for the family photo, followed by a joint tree-planting ceremony. 7:30 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a gala dinner for the leaders. On Sunday, September 13, leaders from Brics member countries, partner nations and outreach invitees will begin arriving at 9:55 am, followed by the official group photo at 10:35 am.

The main open session, titled “Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth,” is scheduled for 10:50 am. The summit will conclude with the release of the New Delhi Declaration. Delhi traffic diversions The Delhi Traffic Police said traffic diversions and regulated movement will be in place across key routes in Delhi on September 11 from 2 pm to 8:30 pm in view of the Brics Summit. The traffic police have advised commuters to plan their journeys, allow extra travel time and use public transport, especially the Metro. Commuters have also been asked to follow designated diversion routes and comply with instructions issued by traffic personnel.