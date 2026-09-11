BRICS Summit 2026 Delhi metro timings changed: Delhi Metro services will begin earlier than usual on Sunday across all lines to assist commuters affected by traffic restrictions during the Delhi Metro services will begin earlier than usual on Sunday across all lines to assist commuters affected by traffic restrictions during the Brics Summit and students appearing for several major national and regional competitive exams, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Friday.

While services on select lines, including the Pink, Magenta and Grey lines, usually begin at 7 am on Sundays, the DMRC has decided to start operations at 6 am on all lines on September 13.

Brics summit 2026: Delhi Metro on Sept 11-14, 2026

Delhi Metro train services will begin at 6 am on all corridors on Sunday, instead of the usual later start on some lines, to facilitate the movement of the general public and students appearing for examinations amid traffic restrictions.

On Sunday, services on the Pink, Magenta and Grey lines typically begin at 7 am. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has advised students and other commuters to plan their journeys accordingly. "To facilitate the smooth and timely movement of students appearing for examinations and the general public amid traffic restrictions due to the BRICS Summit, Metro train services will commence at 6 am on all lines on Sunday," the DMRC said in a post on X. The Delhi Metro Museum at Supreme Court Metro Station will also remain closed from September 11 to 13, the DMRC added. It will reopen on September 15, as September 14 is its weekly holiday.

Traffic advisory on Brics summit 2026 Officials said traffic will continue to flow normally wherever security arrangements permit. However, stoppages during the movement of foreign dignitaries will not have a fixed duration, with vehicles being released gradually depending on the security situation and local conditions. ALSO READ: Brics Summit 2026: What is open and closed in Delhi from Sept 11-13? Commuters travelling from Noida to central Delhi, east Delhi to central areas, and Dwarka and west Delhi towards Dhaula Kuan, the airport and south Delhi are likely to be among those most affected. Inside the traffic advisory during Brics 2026 summit According to the Delhi Traffic Police, commuters should expect brief stoppages, diversions and restrictions whenever VVIP convoys pass through the city. More than 35 roads may be affected during the summit period.

Important thoroughfares that may be subject to restrictions or traffic regulation include: · Mathura Road · Sardar Patel Marg · Shanti Path · Janpath · Ashoka Road · Barakhamba Road · Tolstoy Marg · Africa Avenue Road · Niti Marg · Panchsheel Marg ALSO READ: Brics summit 2026: Delhi-NCR trains cancelled, diverted from Sept 11-13 · APJ Abdul Kalam Road. Why could traffic restrictions be extensive during Brics summit? According to officials, a visiting leader could make at least 70–80 high-security movements across the city in a single day, travelling between the airport, hotel, Bharat Mandapam, bilateral meetings and other engagements.