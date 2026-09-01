Brics Summit rehearsal: Traffic diversions in Delhi on over 35 roads today

Several key roads in the national capital will see diversions and regulated movement between 11 am and 3 pm on Tuesday, September 1, owing to a full-scale motorcade rehearsal ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026, Delhi Traffic Police said.

The summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam between September 11 and 13, with the BRICS Leaders' Summit scheduled for September 12-13.

The traffic advisory identifies 22 diversion points and more than 35 roads that will be affected during the rehearsal. Traffic will be regulated along several central corridors, including Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Brig Hoshiyar Singh Marg and Africa Avenue Road.

Traffic regulations will also be enforced along Satya Marg, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Kemal Attaturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Press Enclave Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Josef Broz Tito Marg and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg. At Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, traffic will be barred towards Mathura Road and Tilak Marg. Commercial vehicles beyond Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk will not be permitted towards W-Point. Traffic approaching C-Hexagon from Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Janpath will be diverted. At Patel Chowk, movement towards Windsor Place and the RBI on Sansad Marg will be restricted.

At the RML Hospital roundabout, traffic will not be allowed towards Mother Teresa Crescent and Talkatora Road. Simon Bolivar Marg will be restricted at Vande Matram Marg, while traffic from Dhaula Kuan Flyover will not be allowed towards Sardar Patel Marg. At Moti Bagh Flyover, traffic will be diverted away from Shanti Path. Movement towards Yashwant Place from Africa Avenue at Brig Hoshiyar Singh Marg will also be restricted. According to the police, traffic restrictions and regulated movements will remain in effect from 11 am to 3 pm along designated high-security VVIP routes. Bus routes may experience diversions during VVIP carcade movements. Taxis and auto-rickshaws may also face temporary route diversions, while roadside parking for these vehicles has been prohibited except in designated zones.

Metro services will continue to operate normally across all stations without any disruption. Commuters have been strongly urged to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time and use public transport, particularly the Delhi Metro. They have also been asked to follow diversion routes and the instructions of traffic personnel. Non-destined commercial vehicles will be prohibited from entering Delhi during the specified period. Parking guidelines prohibit roadside parking within 200 metres of controlled roads, with parking restricted to authorised facilities. Emergency and essential service vehicles will be provided priority passage. Medical and emergency vehicles will be granted obstruction-free movement, while vehicles operating essential services and utility supplies will have uninterrupted access across all zones.

"On September 1, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be in place across key routes in New Delhi. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time, use public transport--especially the Metro--and follow diversion routes and instructions of traffic personnel. Emergency and essential service vehicles will be provided priority passage," Delhi Traffic Police posted on X. The traffic police have also requested citizens to maintain vigilance and immediately report any suspicious activity or unidentified objects to the nearest police officer. Real-time updates regarding traffic conditions will be provided on official Delhi Police social media platforms and traffic portals.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police and Haryana Police on Monday held an interstate coordination meeting with senior officers of border districts to strengthen security and law-and-order arrangements ahead of the BRICS Leaders' Summit, officials said. The meeting was held under the joint chairmanship of the joint commissioner of police, Northern Range, Delhi, and the commissioner of police, Sonipat, on the directions of the Delhi Police commissioner. Senior officers from Sonipat district and the border districts falling under Delhi Police's Northern Range attended the meeting. Officials held detailed discussions on strengthening inter-state coordination for effective law-and-order management, with a focus on border security and joint checking. The two forces also discussed sharing intelligence on criminals and anti-social elements, coordinated action against interstate crime, expeditious execution of warrants and verification of individuals, and better coordination in cybercrime cases.