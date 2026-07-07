'Bridge man of India' Girish Bharadwaj, Padma Shri awardee, dies at 76

Padma Shri awardee Girish Bharadwaj, widely known as the 'Bridge Man of India' for building low-cost suspension bridges in remote villages, died at a private hospital in Sullia early on Tuesday after a brief illness, family sources said.

He was 76.

A mechanical engineer from Sullia in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, Bharadwaj devoted over three decades to connecting isolated rural communities by constructing more than 140 suspension footbridges across the country, many in inaccessible regions.

His innovative, low-cost bridge designs transformed the lives of thousands by providing year-round access to schools, hospitals and markets.

Bharadwaj built his first suspension bridge in 1989 across the Payaswini River. His work later expanded across Karnataka, Kerala and several other states, earning him the title "Bridge Man of India".

In recognition of his outstanding contribution to rural connectivity and social service, he was conferred the Padma Shri in 2017 by the Government of India. His death has prompted tributes from across Karnataka, with many remembering him as an engineer whose work bridged not only rivers but also the developmental divide faced by remote villages. Taking to the social media platform 'X', Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar recalled that Bharadwaj built more than 140 suspension bridges across the country, connecting remote and hilly villages and making life easier for countless people. "I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Padma Shri awardee Dr Girish Bharadwaj, who was widely known as the "Bridge Man" for his pioneering work in building suspension bridges. With his demise, the state has lost a rare technical visionary and innovator," he said.