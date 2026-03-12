BSF vehicle burnt, personnel injured amid unrest in Meghalaya's Garo Hills

A vehicle part of the convoy of a Border Security Force DIG was set on fire and some personnel were injured in an attack by a group of people amid the ongoing unrest in the Garo Hills region of Meghalaya, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening when the deputy inspector general (DIG), along with other officials, was returning from a meeting in Tura town in the West Garo Hills district near the India-Bangladesh border, they said.

The DIG and the officials accompanying him suffered minor injuries in the incident. A Border Security Force (BSF) vehicle part of the convoy was burnt as it was left behind, the officials said.