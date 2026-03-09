Buffalo meat exporters recall West Asia consignments amid spoilage fears

He said in the last couple of days over 300 containers have been recalled back by exporters from ports as there is no certainty of shipments.

“As an industry we feel that the uncertainty in shipping is rising, which is why most of us are bringing back the containers to our warehouses, which is adding to our cost, plus there are additional freight and insurance charges,” Fauzan Alavi, from the All India Meat and Livestock Exporters Association, told Business Standard.