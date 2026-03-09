Home / India News / Buffalo meat exporters recall West Asia consignments amid spoilage fears

Buffalo meat exporters recall West Asia consignments amid spoilage fears

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Dubai and the UAE are the major destinations for Indian buffalo meat exports

At almost $4 billion per annum, buffalo meat is one of India’s largest agriculture exports, tied to the livelihood of millions of cattle farmers across the country
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 8:18 PM IST
While basmati exporters are facing the brunt of shipping lines getting stuck due to the West Asia crisis, exporters of buffalo meat, which is an equally important item in India’s agriculture exports, have started recalling back their consignments from ports fearing damage and rotting.
 
“Unlike other food items, frozen buffalo meat cannot be stored for long as India has inadequate cold storage facilities in ports, which is why most of the exporters have decided to recall back the consignments bound for the West Asia,” a senior industry official remarked.
 
He said the recall would put an additional cost on them, which will be on top of the extra transportation charges that they are already paying due to the West Asia crisis.
 
India, on an average, ships around 4,200–4,400 containers of buffalo meat each month, of which around 40–50 per cent is bound for West Asia, which is by far the largest market for India’s frozen meat products.
 
Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Dubai and the UAE are the major destinations for Indian buffalo meat exports.
 
At almost $4 billion per annum, buffalo meat is one of India’s largest agriculture exports, tied to the livelihood of millions of cattle farmers across the country.
 
“Ramzan is traditionally the peak demand for buffalo meat from India, which starts from November and continues all through March. The current crisis has come just when shipments were heading for their final destination,” the industry official explained.
 
He said in the last couple of days over 300 containers have been recalled back by exporters from ports as there is no certainty of shipments.
 
“As an industry we feel that the uncertainty in shipping is rising, which is why most of us are bringing back the containers to our warehouses, which is adding to our cost, plus there are additional freight and insurance charges,” Fauzan Alavi, from the All India Meat and Livestock Exporters Association, told Business Standard.
 

Topics :buffalo meatWest AsiaIsrael Iran Conflict

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 8:18 PM IST

