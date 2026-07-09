Delhi building collapse: Death toll rises to 3, rescue operation ends

The death toll in the building collapse in northwest Delhi's Rohini climbed to three, with two more bodies pulled out from the rubble during the rescue operation that went on through the night, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said on Thursday.

Five people were rescued during the operation, which has now ended. It was launched on Wednesday evening after the four-storey building that was under construction collapsed amid heavy rain.

A total of three people were rescued by fire personnel. While two of them were declared dead after being pulled out of the debris, one was injured and hospitalised, a DFS official said.

Before the fire personnel reached the spot, the locals managed to rescue one person, who was declared dead at the hospital. The death toll in the incident stands at three, the official said. "The rescue operation has been completed. DFS crews are still at the site," the official said. The building collapsed around 4.20 pm on Wednesday at property no. G-4/152 and G-4/153 near an MCD school in Sector 16. Police, DFS, National Disaster Response Force, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Revenue Department and other agencies launched a massive rescue operation, deploying heavy machinery to clear the debris. The MCD said on Wednesday that the collapsed structures had received sanctioned building plans under the SARAL Scheme, which allows property owners to get automatic clearance and building permits by submitting a self-verified undertaking through certified architects or engineers.