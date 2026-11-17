An old ground-plus-one-storey building collapsed in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar area on Tuesday morning, leaving a three-year-old girl and a man dead and several others injured, officials said.

Several people are feared trapped under the debris, as rescue operations continue, they said.

A call reporting the building collapse was received at 10.13 am, following which emergency teams rushed to the spot, according to the Delhi Fire Service.

According to officials, a three-year-old girl and a 35-year-old man died in the collapse.

"Six to seven people were rescued from the debris and rushed to a hospital in an injured condition," an official said.

The rescue operation is underway, while further details are awaited.