Buried beneath Mayurbhanj: Fossils reveal India's ancient marine past

Researchers were able to map fossil distribution patterns and understand the geological setting of the site with greater accuracy by integrating field surveys with spatial analysis. The site has emerged as a valuable natural laboratory for multidisciplinary studies involving paleontology, sedimentology, stratigraphy, paleoecology and climate science. Further investigations may uncover additional fossil species and reveal new details about the marine environments that once existed across eastern India.

"The site must be protected from natural erosion, quarrying activities and other human disturbances that could damage or destroy irreplaceable evidence of the past. The Baripada fossil bed deserves recognition as a geo-heritage site, a status that would not only ensure its preservation but also promote scientific research. Steps should also be initiated to set up a museum to preserve the fossil remains discovered so far," Nandi added.