Buying liquor in Delhi? Retail shops to remain shut for 2 days; know why

Liquor shops across Delhi will remain closed on October 9 and 10 following an order issued by the Delhi Excise Department. The order cited inputs from Delhi Police and the need to maintain public order amid planned protests in the national capital.

The order, dated October 8, directs all retail liquor vends operating under specified licence categories to remain closed on Friday and Saturday as a preventive measure.

Why are protests taking place in Delhi?

The liquor shop closure comes amid demonstrations by Opposition parties and other groups over the SIR exercise and allegations of irregularities in the electoral process.

ALSO READ: INDIA bloc to meet today, weigh fresh protests; CJP alleges leader detained The CJP and student organisations have called for a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, demanding action against the Chief Election Commissioner over the alleged irregularities. Opposition leaders have also been protesting against the Election Commission, alleging that the revision of electoral rolls could lead to eligible voters being excluded.

The excise department's order cites the prevailing situation and inputs from Delhi Police, saying the closure is intended to prevent disruptions to public order. An official told The Times of India that all retail liquor shops across Delhi would be shut because a limited, area-wise closure might not be sufficient to achieve the objective. Which liquor shops will remain closed? The order covers retail liquor vends operating under the following licence categories: L-6 and L-6FG: Retail outlets selling Indian and foreign liquor L-8: Retail outlets selling country liquor L-10: Liquor outlets located inside malls L-14: Outlets selling beer under the specified licence category These retail outlets will remain closed across Delhi on October 9 and 10.