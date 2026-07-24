Cabinet clears ₹3,030 cr chemical scheme; Vaishnaw skips Neet questions

Cabinet has approved the ₹3,030-crore Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana Rasayan (BHAVYA-Rasayan) Scheme for establishing three dedicated chemical parks, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Friday during a media briefing.

The scheme will provide Central assistance of up to ₹1,000 crore for each park, subject to a minimum contribution of ₹500 crore from the respective state government.

When asked about the reported draft Bill proposing stricter punishments for paper leaks, Vaishnaw declined to answer questions on the Neet issue, saying, "No paper will be leaked today."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a social media video on Thursday night, said the Cabinet meeting would take certain steps to address the issue.

"The Cabinet will discuss the issue of paper leaks on Friday and, after taking suggestions from Cabinet colleagues, further action will be finalised," the Prime Minister said. "On Monday, when the second week of the Monsoon Session of Parliament begins, a Bill will be brought with provisions for strong action against paper leaks, and we will try to pass it as early as possible," he added. Notably, a protest by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over Neet paper leak issue is going on in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar. CJP will hold another round of talks with the government on Saturday after nearly two hours of discussions on Friday failed to break the deadlock.