Cabinet nod to development of Yuge Yugeen museum at cost of ₹3,230 cr

The Union Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, approved the development of the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum through adaptive reuse of the North and South Block complex in Delhi, at an estimated total project cost of Rs 3,230 crore.

It is envisaged as a landmark museum showcasing the continuity, diversity and richness of India's rich civilisational legacy through an integrated narrative of its tangible and intangible cultural heritage, according to officials.

The museum will be developed through the adaptive reuse of the historic North and South Block complex, "preserving their architectural character and heritage significance while transforming them into a public cultural institution", the government said.

Spread over a proposed built-up area of approximately 1,78,509 sq metres, the museum will integrate contemporary museum practices, immersive technologies and visitor-centric interpretation. Benchmarked against major international museums, the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum is billed to be the museum with the largest display area in the world. "The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today has approved the development of the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum (YYBM) at the North and South Block Complex, New Delhi, at an estimated total project cost of Rs 3,230 crore, as appraised by the Public Investment Board (PIB)," the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) said.

The ambitious museum project was announced by the prime minister on May 18, 2023. The museum will present India's civilisational journey through curated thematic galleries, exhibitions and interpretation of its diverse cultural traditions, knowledge systems, artistic practices and heritage. The project encompasses gallery development, collection storage and conservation facilities, visitor amenities, integration of technologies and immersive experiences, landscaping, intelligent building systems and associated infrastructure, the CCEA said in a statement. The museum is being developed in alignment with "international best practices" in museum planning, heritage conservation, exhibition design and sustainable cultural management, adapted to India's diverse cultural context, it said. "The project will be implemented in a phased manner over FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31. The first inaugural gallery on the theme of 'Adornment' is expected to open to the public in the North Block in the latter part of 2027," the CCEA said.

The total estimated project cost is Rs 3,230 crore, based on detailed architectural and exhibition design, engineering and museum planning requirements, including technical assessments undertaken by the concerned agencies, it added. The museum is also expected to generate recurring revenue through ticket sales, food and beverage facilities, events and venue rentals, digital experiences, guided tours, retail outlets and other visitor services. It is being equipped to handle a visitor flow of one crore visitors in a year, the government said. The project is envisaged as a national public cultural institution, catering to the general public, students, researchers, scholars, cultural practitioners, domestic and international tourists and other visitors.

"As a public cultural and educational institution, it will provide opportunities for learning, research, cultural engagement and appreciation of India's civilisational heritage. A fixed beneficiary count is not applicable to this project," it said. The historic North Block and South Block, following the relocation of the government offices, provide a "unique opportunity for their adaptive reuse for a significant public cultural purpose", the CCEA said. "The project seeks to preserve the architectural and heritage character of these iconic buildings while giving them a new institutional role," it added. The North Block and South Block flanking the Rashtrapati Bhavan (earlier Viceroy's House) atop the Raisina Hill, and the nearby old Parliament House were built as part of the new capital of Delhi, envisioned by the British Raj, during 1912-1931.