CAG flags ₹3,541 cr excess spend in Maharashtra's 'Ladki Bahin' scheme

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has identified ₹3,541.16 crore in excess spending as well as significant shortcomings in financial management, budget estimation, and expenditure control in Maharashtra government's flagship Ladki Bahin Yojana , PTI reported.

The Women and Child Development Department spent ₹33,237.24 crore on the initiative compared to an authorised budget of ₹29,693.09 crore, resulting in excess expenditure of ₹3,541.16 crore, according to the CAG State Finances Audit Report 2024–25, which was presented to the Maharashtra Assembly. The department had not provided a precise explanation for the overspending, the auditor said.

The auditor also pointed to irregularities in fund management. It found that ₹15,586 crore, withdrawn between January and March 2025, was transferred to Virtual Personal Deposit Accounts (VPDAs) despite no immediate requirement for the funds. According to the CAG, such withdrawals were contrary to the principles of budgetary discipline and financial propriety, and weakened legislative oversight of public finances.

The audit observed "significant deficiencies" in budget estimation, expenditure control and financial management, and recommended that the government make a more realistic assessment of beneficiary numbers and funding requirements while preparing budgets for large welfare schemes. It also advised against parking funds in VPDAs or similar accounts, saying withdrawals should be linked to actual expenditure needs. Verification cuts beneficiary base by 9.2 million Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has removed more than 9.2 million beneficiaries from the scheme following a state-wide verification exercise, according to a report by The Indian Express. The newspaper reported that the exercise reduced the number of beneficiaries to over 15 million from a peak of around 24.3 million, meaning nearly four in every 10 beneficiaries were removed. Officials associated with the exercise estimated that those whose payments were discontinued had collectively received around ₹14,000 crore before the benefits were stopped.

On average, they had received assistance for about 10 months, although payments were discontinued at different stages of the verification process. Who has been removed? According to the report, the largest share of deletions, around 6.2 million beneficiaries, or about 67 per cent, was due to failure to complete mandatory electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) verification. Another 1.6 million beneficiaries were found to belong to families with annual incomes above the scheme's ₹2.5 lakh eligibility limit. Around 442,000 were removed because they or a family member were government employees, while 360,000 were already receiving assistance under the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana.

The verification also identified cases where more than two members of the same family were drawing benefits, beneficiaries above the upper age limit of 65 years, and applicants flagged during district-level checks. Separately, around 29,000 men and nearly 8,000 government employees were found to have received benefits despite being ineligible. Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare told The Indian Express that the mandatory eKYC exercise could not begin immediately after the scheme's launch because of the Assembly elections and the Model Code of Conduct. She said the verification drive was launched after the new government assumed office and beneficiaries were repeatedly given opportunities, including extensions until December 31, 2025, to complete the process before payments were stopped.