CAG flags 12,394 acres of allotted industrial land lying unused in Odisha

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has flagged large-scale non-utilisation and unauthorised use of land allotted for industrial and allied activities, pointing to lapses in the management of government, agricultural and forest land across Odisha.

A performance audit of land management in the state revealed that 12,393.651 acres of land allotted between 1981 and 2021 for establishing industries and allied activities remained unutilised for the intended purposes, while another 252.692 acres were used for purposes other than those for which they had been sanctioned.

The audit, which covered eight districts, found that the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco), the nodal agency for industrial land, had allotted a total of 50,231.849 acres for the establishment of industries as of March 2024.

However, the absence of effective monitoring and enabling provisions in lease deeds made it difficult for the authorities to enforce utilisation of allotted land within the stipulated period or resume land that remained unused. According to the audit, the Revenue and Disaster Management (RDM) Department, which is responsible for ensuring the end-use of allotted land, did not maintain a database of acquired or allotted land. The audit also found that neither Idco nor district collectors had taken steps to survey and ascertain the utilisation status of allotted land or resume unused land. Although the Odisha Government Land Settlement (OGLS) Act and Rules, 1983, and the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RFCTLARR) Act, 2013, provide for utilisation of leased or acquired land within prescribed periods of three and five years, respectively, lease deeds executed between district collectors and allottees did not stipulate a specific period for land utilisation.

This weakened the enforcement mechanism for ensuring that land was used for its allotted purposes, the CAG pointed out. The audit also highlighted gaps in government land management. Village-wise land banks mandated under Rule 42 of the Odisha RFCTLARR Rules, 2016, had not been formed, despite the provision being intended to ensure productive use of government land. “In the absence of such land banks, 668.893 acres of government land, valued at Rs 597.87 crore, remained under unauthorised occupation in the sampled areas. Such land could otherwise have formed part of the land bank for productive utilization,” stated the CAG report reviewed by Business Standard.

The audit further found instances of agricultural land being used for non-agricultural purposes without adequate compliance with prescribed procedures. In 24 audited tehsils, 504.768 acres of agricultural land were utilised for non-agricultural purposes, including the establishment of educational institutions, industries and religious organisations. In another instance, 21.882 acres of agricultural land in development authority areas across eight tehsils were sold after being divided into 321 sub-plots without obtaining the requisite permission from the concerned development authorities, as required under the Odisha Development Authorities Act, 1982. The audit also found that 10.085 acres of agricultural land in two tehsils had been converted to the homestead category despite the absence of genuine approach roads to the converted plots.

The CAG has also raised concerns over the use of forest and environmentally sensitive land. In six tehsils, 568.876 acres of forest land had been utilised for non-forest activities without obtaining prior approval from the central government, as required under the applicable forest conservation law. The audit found that 13.65 acres of land falling within the Balukhand wildlife sanctuary had been sold by creating 156 sub-plots, disregarding restrictions under the Wildlife Protection Act. In Puri and Khordha districts, another 41.65 acres falling within Eco-Sensitive Zones (ESZs) were utilised for activities that were not permitted under the respective ESZ notifications. “Mechanisms such as submission of monthly or quarterly progress reports on utilisation of allotted land, systematic resumption of unutilised land and detection of unauthorised conversion or use of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes were not in place,” the CAG observed.

The government lacked an effective mechanism to track whether land allotted for industrial and other specified purposes was actually being used in accordance with allotment conditions. The failure to conduct surveys, coupled with the absence of enabling provisions in lease deeds, prevented enforcement of the stipulated utilisation requirements, the audit report added. The CAG recommended that the RDM Department take effective steps to ensure that allotted land is utilised for the intended purposes within the prescribed period. Where land is not utilised within the stipulated period, the government should initiate steps for its resumption, it said. The department has also been advised to form village-wise land banks as envisaged under the Odisha RFCTLARR Rules, 2016, and take effective measures to prevent encroachment of government land and evict existing encroachments.