CAG report finds 20,304 railway safety works remain unfinished in FY25

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India has flagged delays in achieving the intended outcomes of enhancing operational safety in the Railways, noting that 20,304 safety-related railway works remained unfinished during the financial year 2024-25.

The government's financial watchdog, which tabled its report in Parliament on Wednesday, provided an analytical review of the finances and accounts of the Indian Railways based on the audited accounts for the year ended March 2025.

A press note highlighting the major findings of the audit said, "Over 20,304 safety-related works remain unfinished, indicating delays in achieving intended safety outcomes." Flagging another concerning area related to the Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK), a dedicated fund created for safety-related works, it said that the Indian Railways was supposed to contribute a large amount of its own resources to the RRSK but contributed much less than planned.

"Railways contributed only a small fraction of the envisaged internal resources, preventing achievement of the targeted RRSK corpus. During the first five years of RRSK, Indian Railways contributed only ₹5,324.62 crore from Internal Resources against the envisaged ₹25,000 crore, achieving just 21.30% of the targeted contribution," the report said. "An amount of ₹823.14 crore under RRSK was allocated to non-priority works, contrary to the prescribed prioritisation framework, thereby reducing the funds available for critical safety-related projects.," it added. The audit also observed instances of expenditure without budget grants, underutilisation, unrealistic budgeting and excess expenditure over budget grants. "During 2022-23 to 2024-25, ₹3,397.60 crore of RRSK funds was utilised for non-priority works, reducing the resources available for critical safety projects and diluting the fund's core safety objectives." it said.

The report stated that during 2024-25, the total expenditure of the Ministry of Railways (MoR) was ₹5,32,378.43 crore, an increase of 3.36 per cent over the previous year. This comprised ₹2,69,360.63 crore in capital expenditure, which was 2.69 per cent higher than the previous year, and ₹2,63,017.80 crore in revenue expenditure, an increase of 4.03 per cent. It added that the Railway Ministry incurred around 76.83 per cent of its total working expenses on staff costs, pension payments and lease-hire charges for rolling stock. According to the report, the Railways' total earnings (gross traffic receipts) during 2024-25 stood at ₹2,65,113.61 crore, reflecting an increase of 3.86 per cent over the previous year (2023-24).

"The increase in total receipts was mainly on account of increase in passenger earnings, other coaching earnings and freight earnings. Transportation of coal constituted 51.68 per cent of freight earnings," the press note said. Indicating a decline in Railways' net surplus, the report said, "There was a net surplus of ₹2,660.28 crore in 2024-25 as compared to net surplus of 3,259.68 crore during the previous year. The Operating Ratio (OR) was 98.22 per cent in 2024-25 against 98.43 per cent in 2023-24." "Under-provisioning for depreciation resulted in piling up of 'throw forward' (renewal and replacement of over-aged assets) works estimated at ₹6,448 crore up to 2024-25," it added.