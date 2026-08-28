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Home / India News / Calcutta HC declines urgent hearing on plea for Sept 2 protest over SIR

Calcutta HC declines urgent hearing on plea for Sept 2 protest over SIR

The lawyer representing an organisation, Sangrami Ganamancha, sought leave to file the petition and requested an urgent hearing

Calcutta High Court
Calcutta High Court (Source/Wikimedia commons)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 2:09 PM IST
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The Calcutta High Court on Friday declined an urgent hearing of a plea seeking permission to hold a demonstration on September 2 over deletion of names from electoral rolls during the SIR exercise and delays in hearings of appeals before tribunals.

The lawyer representing an organisation, Sangrami Ganamancha, sought leave to file the petition and requested an urgent hearing.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya declined the request, saying the matter would come up as per schedule after the petition was filed.

The organisation has sought permission to hold the demonstration on September 2, claiming that more than 5,000 people would participate.

The plea relates to alleged deletion of names from electoral rolls during the SIR exercise and delays in hearings on appeals before tribunals.

Questioning why the petition had not been filed earlier, Justice Bhattacharyya said it was not a matter of right for a petition to be heard urgently if it was not filed in time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Calcutta High CourtCalcuttaWest Bengal

First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 2:09 PM IST

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