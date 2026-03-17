Call all-party meeting to discuss Women's Reservation Act: Kharge to Rijiju

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has told Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju that an all-party meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, should be convened at the earliest to discuss the "modalities and roadmap for the implementation" of the Women's Reservation Act.

Responding to a letter by Rijiju to him, Kharge noted that the Act, 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', was passed unanimously by Parliament in September 2023.

"Thirty months later, the government is, in your own words, 'seeking an opportunity to interact with me and the senior members of my party to deliberate upon the modalities and roadmap for the implementation of this landmark constitutional amendment'," the Congress president said in his letter to Rijiju on Monday night.

"You spoke with me on this matter a few days back. I have already conveyed to you, as has Jairam Ramesh, chief whip of the Congress Parliamentary Party in the Rajya Sabha, that the INC's view is that the government should convene an all-party meeting where such a roadmap can be discussed with all the opposition parties together," Kharge said. "I hope that such an all-party meeting, chaired by the prime minister, is convened at the earliest. It would be in keeping with the best traditions of parliamentary democracy," the Congress chief said. Seeking to implement the Women's Reservation Act before the delimitation exercise is completed, the government is likely to bring a Bill to amend the law, most probably in the ongoing Budget session of Parliament.

Government sources said feelers have been sent to the opposition to bring them on board to ensure a smooth sailing for the Constitution Amendment Bill in Parliament. However, sources said the Union Cabinet has not cleared the proposed measure yet. There are indications that the legislation will be introduced in the Rajya Sabha first, possibly next week, once it is approved by the Cabinet, they said. The Women's Reservation Act was passed by Parliament in 2023. The provision to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies was brought by amending the Constitution, but it will come into effect after the completion of the delimitation exercise.