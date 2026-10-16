Responding to a PIL seeking protection of the right to freedom of expression of media persons covering protests, the Supreme Court on Thursday orally observed that it will create problems if everyone starts becoming a journalist, LiveLaw reported.

The court observed that it was difficult to demarcate and protect legitimate reporters who qualify as journalists, when the right to freedom of expression under Article 19 enables every citizen to claim the space of a journalist.

The bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymala Bagchi was responding to a complaint by senior advocate Indira Jaising that Delhi Police did not recognise independent and freelance journalists covering the protests and insisted on Press Information Bureau (PIB) accreditation.

The court clarified that it was not deciding who is a journalist. Justice Bagchi said that would need a “very detailed examination” of whether freedom of expression lets every citizen claim the label. He said the court was aware there are “classes amongst journalists” that would have to be examined. Petitioners argued this was a larger question to be addressed at a later stage. ALSO READ: Delhi protest: Central Park shut, security tightened in Connaught Place CJI Surya Kant was then quoted as saying in the report, "We will also keep in mind that if everybody will start claiming [they are] journalists, it will lead to problems for every other person.”

The ‘Reel-makers’ Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed a prayer for blanket protection to all women journalists. He argued that in the digital era “any person having a mobile is a journalist in his own right”, and said many who call themselves freelancers record and upload content that amounts to reel-making, including at protest sites. ALSO READ: Traffic curbs imposed, heavy security ahead of CJP's march in Delhi today “We do not know who is a reel maker, who is an independent journalist,” he said, but added that no woman should be inappropriately dealt with, including women police personnel. What are the allegations? One petition, argued by Jaising, seeks protection from coercive action for all women journalists covering the protests. It alleges that no FIR was registered on a woman journalist’s complaint of molestation by a police officer. Instead, a counter-FIR under the SC/ST Act was filed against her, allegedly to pre-empt her case, LiveLaw reported.