Canada deports 3,323 Indians in H1 2026, highest among all nationalities

India overtakes Mexico in deportation figures

While Mexico has traditionally topped the deportation list, that trend has been shifting rapidly in recent years. Canada deported 603 Indians in 2021, followed by 786 in 2022, 1,132 in 2023, 2,004 in 2024, and 3,779 in 2025.

The shift became more pronounced in the first half of 2026, when India ranked first, followed by Mexico (1,573) and Haiti (431).

The CBSA data also shows that 7,669 Indian nationals are currently on Canada's “removal in progress” list, the highest among all nationalities.

Mexico follows with 6,561, while the United States is at 2,179, followed by China at 1,892, Nigeria at 1,647, Colombia at 1,237, Pakistan at 1,139, Brazil at 1,118, Chile at 1,030 and Bangladesh at 968.