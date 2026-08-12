Cars24 Gurugram boat stunt goes viral, ₹50,000 challan claim debunked

Gurugram’s waterlogged roads briefly turned into an unlikely boating route after used-car platform Gurugram’s waterlogged roads briefly turned into an unlikely boating route after used-car platform Cars24 placed a branded boat on a flooded stretch. But what started as a monsoon marketing stunt soon became a viral talking point.

The company initially claimed it had been issued a ₹50,000 challan, although authorities later denied that any such challan had been issued.

Why did Cars24 put a boat on a road?

The Cars24-branded boat was reportedly placed on a waterlogged road as a tongue-in-cheek response to Gurugram’s recurring monsoon flooding. However, as the water rose, the stunt took an unexpected turn because stranded commuters began using the boat to cross the flooded stretch.

Prachi Sharma, a Cars24 executive, shared the episode on LinkedIn and said the company had spent ₹50,000 on the boat. She also said Cars24 was willing to pay the amount again if it had to bring the boat out to help people during another bout of flooding. Did Cars24 get a ₹50,000 challan? Sharma’s original post said Cars24 had received a ₹50,000 challan following the stunt. The claim quickly spread online and became one of the most discussed parts of the incident. However, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Satyapal Yadav said, “We have received no complaint in this regard, nor have we issued any challan.”