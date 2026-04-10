Case overload? 71% of NIA investigations rely on anti-terror law UAPA

When P Chidambaram was India’s Home Minister, he met with Robert Mueller, director of America’s Federal Bureau of Investigation, in March 2009 in New Delhi. It was three months after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, and Chidambaram described the newly formed National Investigation Agency (NIA) as crucial to the country’s security. He also expressed concern that he had come “perilously close to crossing constitutional limits” in empowering the agency, according to a 2011 WikiLeaks disclosure about the meeting on counter-terrorism.