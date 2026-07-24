Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday urged income tax authorities to step up the pace of adjudication on tax payer appeals, saying that the record 2.24 lakh disposals in FY26 was not enough.

Sitharaman urged the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to review its litigation management strategy as pending appeals continue to stand at 5.4 lakh.

Addressing the 167th Income Tax Day celebrations, Sitharaman said that while disposing of 2.24 lakh appeals against 1.79 lakh fresh appeals had helped reduce the pendency, the remaining backlog was still too high.

Sitharaman told officials that the pace of clearing pending appeals has to match the pace of fresh appeals getting filed.