CBI, ED tell SC's RCom probe won't hinder banks' recovery efforts

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday told the Supreme Court that ongoing probes into the affairs of Reliance Communications and its promoter Anil Ambani would not interfere with the recovery of dues owed to banks.

Both the CBI and the ED clarified that their inquiries are focused on examining potential irregularities and do not impede lenders from pursuing legitimate recovery actions under applicable laws. The agencies emphasised that criminal investigations and debt resolution processes operate in distinct spheres.

The submissions came in the backdrop of concerns that parallel investigations could complicate or delay efforts by financial institutions to recover outstanding loans from the debt-laden telecom company.

Reliance Communications (RCOM) has been undergoing insolvency proceedings, with lenders seeking to maximise recoveries through the legal framework. The agencies maintained that their actions would not obstruct or dilute these efforts. Meanwhile, the court said it will hear Ambani before taking cognisance of the status report submitted by the central agencies. The matter will be taken up on May 8 (Friday). This comes in response to a public interest litigation plea by EAS Sarma, which said that RCOM and its subsidiaries, Reliance Infratel and Reliance Telecom, secured loans totalling Rs 31,580 crore between 2013 and 2017 from a consortium of banks led by State Bank of India. A forensic audit commissioned by SBI allegedly found significant diversion of funds, including use of loan proceeds to repay unrelated borrowings, transfers to connected entities, temporary investments in mutual funds and fixed deposits that were quickly liquidated, and circular transactions allegedly aimed at masking evergreening of loans.