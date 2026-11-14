CBI searches 33 locations in six states in Mahadev betting app case

The CBI has conducted searches at 33 locations across six states in connection with its investigation into Mahadev online betting app case, recovering digital devices, mobile phones and documents indicating the use of mule bank accounts and hawala channels, officials said on Saturday.

The agency said the searches were conducted on the basis of disclosures made by Sourabh Chandrakar, one of the platform's principal promoters, following his extradition from Oman.

The searches, carried out over the past few days, targeted premises linked to panel operators of the betting platform, they said.

The CBI spokesperson said live betting and gambling panels were found operating at several locations and subsequently dismantled.