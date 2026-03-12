CBI serves Delhi High Court notice to Kavitha in excise policy case

CBI officials on Thursday served a notice of the Delhi High Court to Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha here in connection with the excise policy case.

Kavitha in a post on 'X' said she was served the notice by the central investigating agency.

In the notice, Kavitha, who was among those discharged in the case by a Delhi court recently, was informed that the application/petition filed by the CBI against the trial court's decision, is fixed for hearing on March 16.

"Should you wish to argue anything against the application/petition, you are at liberty to do so on the date fixed or any other date to which the case may be postponed. Also take notice that in default of your appearance on the date fixed and in the manner above, the application/petition will be heard and decided exparte in your absence," the notice read.

She further said she is in consultation with her legal team and will respond appropriately through official channels. Kavitha, daughter of BRS president and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said she would fully cooperate with the legal process. "Serving a notice when an appeal is filed by the investigating agency in a higher court is the prescribed legal procedure and I would request all the relevant stakeholders to NOT misinterpret this in anyway that could dent the sanctity of our legal framework," the former MP said. The Delhi High Court on March 9 stayed a trial court recommendation on initiation of departmental action against the CBI's investigating officer in the excise policy case and sought the stand of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and 22 others on a petition by the agency challenging their discharge in the matter.