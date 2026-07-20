Chaayos, Barbeque Nation among eateries under CCPA lens over service charge

At least 41 restaurants across are facing the scrutiny of the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) for allegedly adding service charges to customers' bills without their explicit consent.

Prominent restaurants facing action include Chaayos, Fiesta Barbeque Nation, L'Opera French Bakery, China Gate Restaurant Pvt. Ltd., FOO Ahmedabad Restaurant, Cafe Blue Bottle in Patna, and Zorro – The Luxury Night Club.

Why has the CCPA taken action?

According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, the action was triggered after consumers lodged complaints through the National Consumer Helpline (NCH). The complaints included invoices that allegedly showed service charges being added by default without customers agreeing to pay them.

Following its investigation, the consumer watchdog concluded that automatically levying a service charge amounts to an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 because customers must have the freedom to decide whether they want to pay it. The ministry also referred to the Delhi High Court's judgment dated March 28, 2025, which upheld the validity of the CCPA's service charge guidelines. The court held that the mandatory collection of service charges is contrary to law and said that restaurants must comply with the guidelines. Chaayos fined, asked to change billing software The CCPA imposed a penalty of ₹50,000 on Sunshine Teahouse Pvt. Ltd., which operates Chaayos, and directed the company to refund the service charge collected from the consumer. It also ordered the company to modify its software-generated billing system across all outlets so that service charges, or similar charges, are not added automatically. The authority further directed the company to ensure that all future bills comply with the consumer protection guidelines.