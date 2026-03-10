Home / India News / No eligible voter will be removed, says CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Kolkata

No eligible voter will be removed, says CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Kolkata

The chief election commissioner also emphasised that every eligible voter would have the opportunity to cast their ballot

Gyanesh Kumar, CEC
Our aim is to ensure free and fair elections and peaceful polls in Bengal: CEC (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 1:59 PM IST
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Tuesday asserted that no eligible voter's name would be removed from the electoral rolls and said the Election Commission's priority was to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections in West Bengal.
 
Addressing a press conference in Kolkata after a series of meetings with political parties and officials, Kumar said the people of West Bengal have always believed in peaceful and participatory democracy.
 
"Our aim is to ensure free and fair elections and peaceful polls in Bengal," he said.
 
The chief election commissioner also emphasised that every eligible voter would have the opportunity to cast their ballot.
 
"No eligible voter's name will be removed," Kumar said.
 
Highlighting the scale of the electoral exercise in the state, he said West Bengal has around 80,000 polling stations, of which about 61,000 are located in rural areas.
 
Kumar also announced that the Election Commission would implement 100 per cent webcasting at polling booths across the state to enhance transparency during the voting process.

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaWest BengalElection Commission

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 12:24 PM IST

