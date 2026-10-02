Central govt formally marks 28 strategic Ladakh sites on official map

The Centre has formally identified 28 strategic places and geographical features in Ladakh, including key border friction points along the LAC like Gogra and Hot Spring, on the official Indian map on Friday.

The step, taken by the Government in consultation with the Ladakh Union Territory administration, aims to streamline official cartography, facilitate precise identification, and foster better public awareness regarding the sensitive border region.

"Government of India, in consultation with the Union Territory of Ladakh, has identified a total of twenty-eight (28) places/features, located in the UT of Ladakh, by standard place and feature names on the official map of Survey of India (SoI)," a government statement said.

It said formally identifying them on the Survey of India map of the UT of Ladakh aims to facilitate accurate recognition and greater public awareness. Gogra and Hot Spring are among the major strategic locations and were friction points during the 2020 standoff between Indian and Chinese forces, which is crucial to Indian Patrolling. The eastern Ladakh border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong Lake areas. Both sides started the disengagement process in 2022. The list also includes Alisha Giri, a high-altitude peak; Brangsa; Chapchingal Pass; Kanishka Peak; Karun Pir mountain; Kuksel; Martand Giri; Parpik glacier; Skamri Glacier; Shachmirik Pass; Shkorga Valley; Zorawar Peak; Dehra Compass; and Drak Karpo.