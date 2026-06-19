Home / India News / Centre allocated record ₹10,000 cr budget for Bihar's rail infra: Vaishnaw

Centre allocated record ₹10,000 cr budget for Bihar's rail infra: Vaishnaw

The minister also announced a new express service between Chapra and Delhi and highlighted locomotive exports from the Marhowrah plant

Ashwini Vaishnaw
Vaishnaw said railway projects worth around ₹1.15 trillion are already under implementation in Bihar (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 2:00 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said the Centre has allocated a record budget of more than ₹10,000 crore in the current financial year for the development of rail infrastructure in Bihar.

Vaishnaw, who arrived here for a day-long visit to the state, announced the launch of a new express train service from Chapra to Delhi.

"Locomotives from the state are being exported. Today, the 51st locomotive engine will be exported from the Marhowrah plant in Bihar to an African country," the railway minister said.

Vaishnaw said railway projects worth around ₹1.15 trillion are already under implementation in Bihar.

"The PM has allocated a record railway budget of more than ₹10,000 crore for the development of rail infrastructure in Bihar in the current financial year," he said.

He said five additional platforms are being constructed at Patna railway station to boost passenger capacity.

The railway minister also said the Fatuha station near the state capital is also being developed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kerala Budget boosts sports and culture with stadium, film city projects

Kerala Budget proposes land law reforms to accelerate industrial growth

Delhi under yellow alert; heavy rain in most states as monsoon advances

Kolkata metro to start services from 4 am for Yoga Day event, Neet exam

Neet UG re-exam: Delhi HC rejects Telegram's plea against temporary ban

Topics :Ashwini VaishnawBiharIndian RailwaysRailways

First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story