Centre amends travel, stay rules for foreigners in Rajasthan's border areas

The Centre has amended the Immigration and Foreigners Order, 2025, updating the list of protected areas in Rajasthan where foreign nationals may require special authorisation to travel or stay.

The gazette notification, issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on June 18, updated the schedule of protected areas across border districts of Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Sriganganagar, Barmer, Phalodi, and Jalore.

The amendment also incorporates Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders into the regulatory framework by defining the category.

The revised schedule includes numerous tehsils in the districts located close to the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan.

The order exempts city limits of key towns, such as Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Barmer and Sanchore, as well as major tourist destinations in the Jaisalmer region, such as Sam, Kuldhara, Lodrava, and Bada Bagh.