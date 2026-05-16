Home / India News / Centre appoints 4 officials in NTA amid NEET-UG paper leak controversy

Centre appoints 4 officials in NTA amid NEET-UG paper leak controversy

Nearly 23 lakh candidates had registered for the test, which was administered by the NTA across the country

NTA Protest
ABVP members stage a protest against the National Testing Agency (NTA) over alleged paper leak concerns following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination, at NTA office, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 13, 2026.(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 7:18 PM IST
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The Centre on Saturday appointed two each joint secretaries and joint directors in the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is under the heat over the NEET-UG paper leak.

Anuja Bapat, a 1998-batch officer of Indian Statistical Service, and Ruchita Vij, a 2004-batch officer of Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Indirect Taxes), will be new joint secretaries in the NTA for five years, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Akash Jain, an Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) officer, and Aditya Rajendra Bhojgadhiya, and Indian Audit and Accounts Service officer, have been named joint directors in the NTA, the ministry said in a separate order.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case and formed teams to probe the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) paper leak that resulted in the cancellation of the exam held on May 3.

Nearly 23 lakh candidates had registered for the test, which was administered by the NTA across the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :CentreNational Testing AgencyNEET UGQuestion paper leak

First Published: May 16 2026 | 7:18 PM IST

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