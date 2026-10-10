Centre appoints Prakash Rajpurohit as Deputy Election Commissioner

Senior bureaucrat Prakash Rajpurohit has been appointed as Deputy Election Commissioner as part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Saturday.

Rajpurohit, a 2010 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre, has been appointed to the post for a tenure up to April 8, 2030, in place of Sanjay Kumar, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Vivek Khare, a 1996 batch Indian Telecom Service officer, will be Joint Secretary, National Testing Agency (NTA), it said.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved appointments of 27 civil servants at joint secretary and equivalent levels.

Ravi Shankar, Chittaranjan Dash, P Manoj Kumar and Abhishek Bhagotia have been appointed as joint secretaries in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Mohammed Y Safirulla K and Ritu Sharma will be joint secretaries in the Department of Health and Family Welfare. Varnali Deka, a 2009 batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, has been appointed as Joint Secretary, National Health Authority. More Ashish Madhaorao will be Additional Chief Executive Officer (JS level), National Health Authority. Nikhil Varma has been appointed Additional Director General of Foreign Trade, Delhi; Tanvi Sundriyal as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs; and Inderjeet Singh as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture, the order said. Senior IAS officer Tamboli Ayyaj Fakirbhai has been named as Executive Director (JS level), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India; Rajesh Malik as Executive Director, Food Corporation of India; and Navin Agarwal as Joint Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs.

Brijesh Pandey has been appointed Joint Secretary, Department of Capital Development; M Ramachandrudu as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs; and Sonia Pant will be Adviser (JS level), NITI Aayog. Nitin Kumar has been named as Additional Secretary (JS level), Central Vigilance Commission; C Muruganas as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; Rajneesh Kumar Tomar as CEO, National Highways Logistics Management Ltd; and Nishtha Tiwari as CEO, Development and Welfare Board for Denotified Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Communities under the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment. Manisha Trighatia will be Joint Secretary, Department of Urban Development; Avinash Jain will be Joint Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation; Pawan Kumar will be Joint Secretary, National River Conservation Directorate; and Anita Shah Akella will be Joint Secretary, National Commission for Women.