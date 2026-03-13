Centre approves ₹1,912.99 crore additional disaster aid for 5 states, J-K

The Centre has approved ₹1,912.99 crore in additional financial assistance to five states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir affected by floods, flash floods, cloudbursts, landslides and cyclone 'Montha' in 2025, an official statement said on Friday.

The decision was taken by a high-level committee (HLC) chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it said.

According to the statement, the five states are Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Nagaland.

"Of the total amount, ₹341.48 crore has been approved for Andhra Pradesh, ₹15.70 crore for Chhattisgarh, ₹778.67 crore for Gujarat, ₹288.39 crore for Himachal Pradesh, ₹158.41 crore for Nagaland and ₹330.34 crore for Jammu and Kashmir," it said.