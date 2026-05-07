Centre extends provisions of five Punjab, Haryana laws to Chandigarh

The Centre has extended the provisions of five state legislations, three of Punjab and two of Haryana, to the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The move is part of a set of governance and regulatory reforms which are aimed at modernising legal frameworks, enhancing transparency and improving ease of living and ease of doing business.

The extensions have been made through notifications under Section 87 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, in accordance with the established practice of extending suitable state laws to Chandigarh, which does not have its own legislature, officials said.

These measures, taken together, represent a comprehensive effort to address gaps in existing legal frameworks, bring greater clarity and uniformity in regulation, strengthen citizen protection, and support efficient governance in Chandigarh UT.

The notifications were issued by the Centre on May 6. The reforms comprise extension of three laws of the state of Punjab. The Indian Stamp (Punjab Amendment) Acts, 2001 and 2003 introduce a strengthened framework for valuation of properties and collection of stamp duty, including a clear mechanism for detection and correction of undervaluation, thereby improving transparency and reducing scope for evasion in property transactions. The Punjab Abadi Deh (Record of Rights) Act, 2021 provides a modern legal framework for survey and recording of ownership rights in habitation areas which have historically remained outside formal land records. The Act is expected to bring clarity in ownership, reduce disputes and support better land administration and planned urban development.

The Punjab Prevention of Human Smuggling Act, 2012 and Amendment Act, 2014 establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for travel agents, including licensing, enforcement and penal provisions, aimed at addressing human smuggling and protecting citizens, particularly students and job seekers, from fraudulent practices. In addition, the Haryana Fire and Emergency Services Act, 2022 has been extended to replace the existing legal framework and introduce a contemporary, risk-based fire safety regime in Chandigarh. The Act provides for streamlined approvals, longer validity of fire safety certificates, professional compliance mechanisms and a rationalised penalty framework, thereby improving safety of life and property while reducing compliance burden.