The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it has no objection to former top court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai acting as the sole mediator in the Krishna-Godavari basin gas migration dispute involving Reliance Industries and others.

Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, told a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana that Justice Desai had some apprehension that the government had an objection to her mediating the dispute.

"We had conveyed to her Ladyship that the government has no reservation," the top-most law officer said.

The CJI said that Justice Desai was appointed the mediator with the concurrence of both sides.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for a private party, said that besides Justice Desai, there have to be two domain experts in the mediation panel. The government has proposed the name of a former petroleum secretary as a domain expert, Sibal said, adding that though he has no objection to the former official, he should not be there if he has acted in his official capacity in this case. "The attorney general has assured us," Sibal said, adding that they wanted an amicable resolution of this aspect. On October 30, the bench had appointed former Supreme Court judge Justice Desai as the sole mediator in the matter.

"The parties themselves have not been able to find a viable solution. We suggest, on their behalf, that former judge of this court, Ranjana Prakash Desai, be requested to act as mediator. "We also request the learned mediator to have the assistance of two domain experts, as may be suggested by the parties, for the aforesaid purpose," the bench had said. The attorney general had assured full cooperation to the mediator. "The parties may contact Hon'ble Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai during the course of the day or by tomorrow and fix the date and time as per his convenience," the bench had said.

On May 20, the apex court had declined a submission by Reliance Industries to put the hearing in the Krishna-Godavari basin gas migration dispute on hold for the time being as the company and two other foreign firms sought mediation or conciliation with the Centre for an amicable resolution. The top court was hearing the appeals of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), BP Exploration (Alpha) Ltd and Niko (NECO) Ltd against a Delhi High Court verdict that set aside an arbitral award in their favour in the gas migration dispute with the Centre. The firms assailed the February 14, 2025, order of the high court setting aside an order of the single-judge bench that had upheld the arbitral award in favour of RIL and its two partners for allegedly siphoning gas from deposits they had no right to exploit.

In July 2018, an international arbitration tribunal had rejected the Indian government's claim of $1.55 billion against RIL and its partners for allegedly siphoning gas from deposits they had no right to exploit. The three-member arbitral panel, by a majority of 2-1, also awarded $8.3 million compensation to the three partners, Reliance had said in a regulatory filing. Earlier, a division bench of the high court had allowed the appeal of the Centre challenging a May 9, 2023, judgment of a single judge that was passed in favour of the Mukesh Ambani-promoted RIL. Upholding the arbitral award, the single judge had said the court was not persuaded to hold that the conclusions drawn by the arbitral tribunal were such that no reasonable person would reach.

The oil ministry on November 4, 2016, slapped a demand of $1.47 billion on the Reliance-BP-Niko combine for producing in seven years ending March 31, 2016, about 338.332 million British thermal units of gas that had seeped or migrated from ONGC's blocks into their adjoining KG-D6 in the Bay of Bengal. After deducting $71.71 million royalty paid on the gas produced and adding interest at the rate of LIBOR plus 2 per cent, totalling $149.86 million, a total demand of $1.55 billion was made on Reliance, BP and Niko. Reliance had disputed the government's demand as being based on a "misreading and misinterpretation of key elements of the PSC", and said that such a demand was without precedent in the oil and gas industry.

On November 11, 2016, it sent an arbitration notice. Reliance is the operator of the KG-D6 block with a 60 per cent interest, while BP holds 30 per cent. The remaining 10 per cent is with Niko Resources. The government's compensation claim flowed from a report of the Justice A P Shah (retd) Committee. In its August 28, 2016, report, the Shah panel concluded that there had been "unjust enrichment" to the contractor of the block KG-DWN-98/3 (KG-D6) due to the production of migrated gas from ONGC's blocks KG-DWN-98/2 and Godavari PML. Originally, ONGC had sued Reliance for producing gas that had migrated from its blocks KG-DWN-98/2 (KG-D5) and Godavari PML in the KG basin to the adjoining KG-D6 block of Reliance.