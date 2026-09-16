Centre plans ban on import, sale of two antibiotics for animal use in India

The Union Health Ministry has proposed banning the use of two groups of antibiotics — carboxypenicillins and phosphonic acid derivatives — in animals, as India moves to align its antimicrobial-use rules with global standards and curb antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

In a draft notification, the ministry proposed prohibiting the import, manufacture, sale, distribution and use of formulations containing the two groups of antibiotics in animals, saying safer alternatives were available.

“The central government is satisfied that the use of drug formulations containing any antimicrobials or group of antimicrobials and their formulations as listed, in animals are likely to involve risk to humans,” the gazette notification stated.

The move follows a recommendation from the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB), the highest statutory body advising the government on technical matters related to drugs in India. At its meeting on April 24, 2025, the DTAB considered a proposal to prohibit 37 antimicrobials from veterinary use following a request from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The board noted that none of the 37 antimicrobials had been approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for veterinary use. Of these, the DTAB recommended banning 34 antimicrobials listed under European Union regulations as reserved for treating certain infections in humans. The EU list comprises 18 antibiotics, 18 antivirals and one antiprotozoal.